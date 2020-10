Lana Del Rey receives backlash after wearing a mesh face mask to a book signing event Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 01:06s - Published 2 minutes ago Lana Del Rey receives backlash after wearing a mesh face mask to a book signing event Lana Del Rey is receiving backlash from fans after wearing a mesh face mask to a book signing. She's not the first celeb to be called out over a mask. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend