Celebrities are taking over TikTok. Here’s who you need to follow

Social media is always a great way to getto know a different side of famous stars.Celebrities on TikTok are no exception.

Mostuse the platform to show off the less edited andmore light-hearted parts of their lives.So, if you want to follow famous folks withoutthe drama some of the other platforms bring, thesecelebrity TikToks may be your best bet.1.

R&B singer anddancer Jason Derulo.2.

Grammy award-winningsinger, rapper and flutist Lizzo.3.

Kourtney Kardashian,eldest Kardashian sister andfounder of Poosh.4.

Hollywood actor Will Smith.5.

Rapper and songwriter fromTexas, Megan Thee Stallion.6.

Vanessa Hudgens, aka GabriellaMontez in “High School Musical”.7.

Nick Jonas, actor and one-third ofthe boy band the Jonas Brothers.8.

Canadian singer andsongwriter Justin Bieber.9.

National treasure, actorand comedian Jack Black.10.

Actress and Grammyaward-winning R&Bsinger Mariah Carey


