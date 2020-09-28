Mississippi Department of Health reports 215 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Video Credit: WXXV - Published 19 seconds ago Mississippi Department of Health reports 215 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 215 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. 0

The mississippi state department of health reported 215 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths. The statewide total stands at 100 thousand 703 confirmed cases and 3 thousand 13 deaths. Hancock county now has 624 cases and still 22 deaths. Harrison county is now at 4,097 total cases and 76 deaths. Jackson county has 3,754 cases, and 70 deaths. Stone county is now at 395 cases and 13 deaths. George county has 822 total cases and 14 deaths. Pearl river county stands at 95




