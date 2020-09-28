Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mississippi Department of Health reports 215 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Mississippi Department of Health reports 215 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths

Mississippi Department of Health reports 215 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 215 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Isolation at the white house.

- - the mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 215 new coronavirus cases and n- new deaths.

- the statewide total stands at - 100 thousand - 703 confirmed- - - - cases and 3 thousand- 13 deaths- hancock county now has 624 case- and still 22 deaths.- harrison county is now at 4,097- - - - total cases and 76 deaths.- jackson county has 3,754 cases,- and 70 deaths.- stone county is now at 395 case- and 13 deaths.- george county has 822 total - cases and 14 deaths.- pearl river county stands at 95-




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The Latest: Navajo Nation reports 17 new cases, no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. -- The Navajo Nation, which sprawls across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, reported...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


COVID-19: Mumbai records over 2,000 new cases yet again

The city maintained its daily count of over 2,000 cases yet again along with 43 deaths on Thursday....
Mid-Day - Published

COVID-19: With 2,261 new cases, Mumbai approaches two-lakh mark

COVID-19: With 2,261 new cases, Mumbai approaches two-lakh mark Mumbai has approached the two-lakh-mark, as more than 2,000 cases were recorded on Sunday yet again...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Murphy Gives Green Light To Trick-Or-Treating [Video]

Gov. Murphy Gives Green Light To Trick-Or-Treating

The New Jersey Health Department released safety guidelines reminding people to wear masks in addition to costumes and encouraging homeowners not hand out candy from a communal bowl, among others.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published
Massachusetts Reports 465 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 465 New Coronavirus Cases

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 465 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths in the state on Monday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published
Pa. Department Of Health Reports 672 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Pa. Department Of Health Reports 672 New Coronavirus Cases

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 672 additional cases of coronavirus and 11 additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:19Published