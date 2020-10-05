Our Cartoon President 3x13 Clip - Cartoon Kamala Harris Takes One for the Team

Our Cartoon President S03E13 Clip - Cartoon Kamala Harris Takes One for the Team Ahead of the vice presidential debate, Cartoon Kamala Harris goes on Cartoon Chuck Todd’s Meet the Press to publicly forgive Cartoon Joe Biden for his past misdeeds.

Watch new episodes of Our Cartoon President on Sundays at 8:30/7:30c on SHOWTIME.

#OurCartoonPresident