Breaking Down Coronavirus Treatment

Sydney Martin spoke with a local infectious disease specialist to learn more about the treatments the president received.

The president's medical team said he's had access to world class medical care at walter reed - and that care will continue at the white house.

At this point - we know he was given an antibody cocktail that's still in testing phases - as well as vitamins, the heartburn drug famottidine, steroids and aspirin.

Today- dr ali hassoun - huntsville hospital's infectious disease expert told me they don't have all of the medications the president recieved at huntsville hospital.

But - he said with so many treatments - there's a chance that unknown reactions could occur.

"i would worry about all this medication being given to the president."

Dr ali hassoun - huntsville hospitals infectious disease specialist - explained the different medications and treatments given to president donald trump since friday.

"the benefit from famotidine is minimal and non-existent.

Is there harm of giving it?

Yes, famotidine can have issues and problems. famotidine is actually a medication given for reflux, or if you have gastritis."

"what about vitamin c and d?

In general, a lot of people take it anyway but you need to take it in moderate doses.

Is there a benefit?

It's questionable.

Really, there is no real support of giving it.

" the president was also given a cocktail of antibodies that's still in the early stages of testing - so it's not clear how effective it may be.

"it's very early to judge on this specific cocktail of antibodies, if it's really helpful.

We really need much more numbers to judge the benefits and safety."

Doctor hassoun said he wasn't surprised the president needed to be hospitalized.

"with fever and low oxygen saturation, needing steroid, in general this is a moderate to severe case."

But - he said he still has questions about how the president's medical team chose their treatment options.

"i didn't see much with information about what did his chest x-ray show, cat scan show, did he have diffused pneumonia or is it involved in part of his lungs?

We really don't have that information."

Doctor hassoun said he thinks it could be another 3 to 6 months before that antibody cocktail could reach phase 3 of testing.

That's the phase it would have to get to in order to possibly be used at huntsville hospital.

