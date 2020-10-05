Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID

Global  
 

[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures.

Republicans pledge no delay in confirming Trump's Supreme Court pick

 Shuttered by Covid-19 infections, the Republican-led Senate is refusing to delay confirmation of President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court. They are..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Video of Trump's 'laboured breathing' causes concern

 When Donald Trump climbed the White House steps to wave to crowds and make an official video statement he boldly questioned whether he was "immune" to Covid-19,..
Analysis: With Covid-19 diagnosis, Trump says 'I get it.' He doesn't

 Now that he has contracted Covid-19, United States President Donald Trump says he does "get it".That revelation comes seven months — and almost 210,000..
Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment [Video]

Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

*Quality as incoming* Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where he received an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19 for three days, saying that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. A masked Mr Trump pumped his fist as he walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday evening towards a waiting SUV that carried him to the Marine One helicopter for the short flight back to the White House.

Trump back at the White House, but "may not be entirely out of the woods yet"

 President Trump left Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Monday night, and returned to the White House as he continues treatment for COVID-19. CBSN political..
President Trump Appears To Have Trouble Breathing

 President Trump is having trouble breathing ... and he's trying like hell not to show it. Check out this video of Trump climbing a set of stairs at the White..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump, still infectious, back at White House - without mask

 United States President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House today after leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving an..
Trump Leaves Hospital, Minimizing Virus and Urging Americans ‘Not to Let It Dominate Your Life’

 The president appeared eager to be back at the White House and dispel any questions about his capacity after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, despite..
How sick is the president? Trump latest commander-in-chief to downplay medical troubles

 President Donald Trump is not being entirely transparent about his health as Americans are already deciding whether to reelect him.
More White House Staffers Come Down With COVID After Trump May Have Hid Diagnosis

Count White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as yet another one of President Donald Trump‘s...
Special Report: Doctors give update as Trump prepares to leave hospital

Doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center gave a briefing on President Trump's condition after Mr. Trump...
Mick Mulvaney: COVID Won't Change How Trump Runs Things

President Donald Trump likely won't change his approach to campaigning or how he runs the White...
Kellyanne Conway’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Revealed by Her Daughter on TikTok [Video]

Kellyanne Conway’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Revealed by Her Daughter on TikTok

Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to the President, tested positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed by daughter, Claudia. Kellyanne was at the SCOTUS nomination that is assumed to be the super..

Shortly after returning from Walter Reed, Trump sends update from White House balcony [Video]

Shortly after returning from Walter Reed, Trump sends update from White House balcony

Shortly after returning to the White House, President Trump thanked the staff of Walter Reed hospital where he was treated for COVID-19.

President Trump Released From Walter Reed Medical Center, Returned To White House [Video]

President Trump Released From Walter Reed Medical Center, Returned To White House

Team coverage of President Trump leaving Walter Reed Medical Center after receiving COVID treatment (10-5-2020)

