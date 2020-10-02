Global  
 

New Jersey Officials Working On Contact Tracing Following Trump Fundraiser

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:39s
Gov.

Phil Murphy called the president's decision to hold the event "reckless." CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports


New Jersey officials are scrambling to trace attendees of Trump fund-raiser at golf course.


NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •NPR FOXNews.com VOA News


'Never should have taken place': Murphy hammers Trump over Bedminster fundraiser

New Jersey officials are examining whether anything that occurred at Trump’s club on Thursday...
Upworthy - Published

NJ Contact Traces 184 of 206 From Trump Fundraiser

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said state health officials have contacted 184 out of the 206 people who...
Newsmax - Published


meshelleliz

michelle RT @GovMurphy: Working with @CDCgov, we’ve contacted out-of-state attendees. The @NJDeptofHealth, in partnership with the Somerset County… 5 minutes ago


Gov. Murphy: Contact Tracing Begins After Pres. Trump's Fundraiser In Bedminster, N.J. [Video]

200 people attended the president's fundraiser, which he traveled to after his close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:53Published
Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

There's now contact tracing underway in New Jersey, where President Donald Trump held a fundraiser just hours before testing positive for COVID-19; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45Published
Gov. Murphy Says Attendees Should ‘Take Every Precaution’ Following President Trump’s Fundraiser In Bedminster, N.J. [Video]

Pres. Trump tweeted he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19 just before 1 a.m. Friday, hours after hosting a fundraiser at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:43Published