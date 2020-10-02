New Jersey Officials Working On Contact Tracing Following Trump Fundraiser
Gov.
Phil Murphy called the president's decision to hold the event "reckless." CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports
Gov. Murphy: Contact Tracing Begins After Pres. Trump's Fundraiser In Bedminster, N.J.200 people attended the president's fundraiser, which he traveled to after his close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19There's now contact tracing underway in New Jersey, where President Donald Trump held a fundraiser just hours before testing positive for COVID-19; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Gov. Murphy Says Attendees Should ‘Take Every Precaution’ Following President Trump’s Fundraiser In Bedminster, N.J.Pres. Trump tweeted he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19 just before 1 a.m. Friday, hours after hosting a fundraiser at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey.