Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.
Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools; US President Donald Trump back at White House, with Covid.
The hotels and restaurant owners of Maharashtra welcomed the decision of state government to open restaurants, bars, and food courts from October and operate at 50% capacity. The restaurant and bar owners of the state were desperately waiting for the decision to come as they were reeling under loses. As per Unlock 5.0 declaration, restaurants, bars, and food courts in Maharashtra are set to open from October and operate at 50% capacity. The residents of Mumbai also welcomed Maharashtra government's decision of opening the restaurants and food courts in the city. Restaurants, food courts and bars have to follow the guidelines given by the Health Ministry like people should wear face masks and retain the masks in place even inside the restaurants except for the period when eating. Social distancing norms or SOPs will have to be followed. Senitization facilities also ensured by the restaurants.
Nationalist Congress Party became the first political party in India to have a LGBT cell. NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule formally launched the functioning of the cell on Oct 05. Supriya Sule said, "NCP is a progressive party, we felt LGBT community needs equal rights, so we made a separate cell for them."
India's Covid active cases hit first-ever plateau; govt targeting 400-500 million vaccine doses by July '21; Mecca reopens after curbs over covid-19.
The demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 changed the course of India’s history. As the CBI special court acquitted LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti among others, top lawyer Yug Mohit Chaudhry looks at the larger implication of the verdict. Why is it that CBI failed to get any evidence after 28 years? Watch the latest episode of On The Record with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury.
US President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House afterleaving the military hospital where he had been receiving an unprecedentedlevel of care for Covid-19. He immediately ignited a new controversy bydeclaring that, despite his illness, the nation should not fear the virus thathas killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White Housewithout a protective mask. He said he had learnt one thing about the virus forcertain: "don't let it dominate you, don't be afraid of it."
[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
