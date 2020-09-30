Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:34s - Published
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools

Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.

Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools; US President Donald Trump back at White House, with Covid.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus: White House blocks FDA's Covid vaccine guidelines

 The White House has blocked new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for Covid-19 to market that would almost certainly..
New Zealand Herald

Trump and Biden campaigns take different approaches following president's diagnosis

 President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has changed the presidential election with just a month to go before Election Day. Joe Biden continues to criticize Mr...
CBS News

Accenture buys NZ's Zag for $46m in first post-Covid acquisition

 Accenture has bought NZ-based consulting firm Zag in the multi-national's first major deal since the Covid outbreak began.Neither side put a price tag on the..
New Zealand Herald

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Restaurant owners pour happiness after Maharashtra govt announced re-opening [Video]

Restaurant owners pour happiness after Maharashtra govt announced re-opening

The hotels and restaurant owners of Maharashtra welcomed the decision of state government to open restaurants, bars, and food courts from October and operate at 50% capacity. The restaurant and bar owners of the state were desperately waiting for the decision to come as they were reeling under loses. As per Unlock 5.0 declaration, restaurants, bars, and food courts in Maharashtra are set to open from October and operate at 50% capacity. The residents of Mumbai also welcomed Maharashtra government's decision of opening the restaurants and food courts in the city. Restaurants, food courts and bars have to follow the guidelines given by the Health Ministry like people should wear face masks and retain the masks in place even inside the restaurants except for the period when eating. Social distancing norms or SOPs will have to be followed. Senitization facilities also ensured by the restaurants.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:10Published
NCP becomes first political party of India to have LGBT cell [Video]

NCP becomes first political party of India to have LGBT cell

Nationalist Congress Party became the first political party in India to have a LGBT cell. NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule formally launched the functioning of the cell on Oct 05. Supriya Sule said, "NCP is a progressive party, we felt LGBT community needs equal rights, so we made a separate cell for them."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Sunetra Choudhury TV journalist

India’s Covid active cases hit first-ever plateau; Mecca reopens after curbs [Video]

India’s Covid active cases hit first-ever plateau; Mecca reopens after curbs

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; India’s Covid active cases hit first-ever plateau; govt targeting 400-500 million vaccine doses by July ’21; Mecca reopens after curbs over covid-19. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:48Published
Babri Verdict: Why top lawyer says verdict shows ‘CBI collusion’ [Video]

Babri Verdict: Why top lawyer says verdict shows ‘CBI collusion’

The demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 changed the course of India’s history. As the CBI special court acquitted LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti among others, top lawyer Yug Mohit Chaudhry looks at the larger implication of the verdict. Why is it that CBI failed to get any evidence after 28 years? Watch the latest episode of On The Record with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:53Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Maybe I'm immune:' Trump returns to White House [Video]

'Maybe I'm immune:' Trump returns to White House

U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday (October 5), and posted a video message on social media soon afterwards.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

10/5/20: Red and Blue

 Pres. Trump to be dischargd from hospital; Controversy strikes North Carolina Senate race
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House afterleaving the military hospital where he had been receiving an unprecedentedlevel of care for Covid-19. He immediately ignited a new controversy bydeclaring that, despite his illness, the nation should not fear the virus thathas killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White Housewithout a protective mask. He said he had learnt one thing about the virus forcertain: "don't let it dominate you, don't be afraid of it."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID [Video]

Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID

[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:52Published

Tweets about this

nanisavage17

Raji RT @HindustanTimes: Most Maharashtra Covid-19 cases from 30-40 age group https://t.co/zRW2GVraIs 5 hours ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Most Maharashtra Covid-19 cases from 30-40 age group https://t.co/zRW2GVraIs 5 hours ago

HumanE_VaYu

humanE ⚡🇮🇳⚡ RT @moneycontrolcom: Here's a look at the state-wise tally of active Covid-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths in India. Details: https://t.co… 1 day ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol Here's a look at the state-wise tally of active Covid-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths in India. Details:… https://t.co/2MT7HcFKMP 1 day ago

satishtezaa

Satish Tezaa RT @orfonline: #TamilNadu now has the second-most confirmed #Covid_19 cases. It is behind #Maharashtra that has 1,364 confirmed #Covid_19 c… 2 days ago

BreakingViews4u

Breaking Movies as per this data by @MoHFW_INDIA #Kerala is at the bottom in recovery rate, and top in active cases (%) . Good thi… https://t.co/Cmj34knd8z 2 days ago

YTDS_foundation

Youth Talent Development Society - YTDS Pune - COVID capital Maharashtra state has 1/4th of total COVID cases in India. Most endangered states are : Pune,… https://t.co/AqRwbHRcjN 4 days ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol 📢 5 most-affected states (includes recoveries, deaths & active cases) 1⃣ Maharashtra - 14,00,922 2⃣ Andhra Pradesh… https://t.co/hg7iPItS6O 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Students Returning To School Campuses Across North Texas [Video]

Students Returning To School Campuses Across North Texas

Students Returning To School Campuses Across North Texas

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:10Published
Covid-19: India's Coronavirus tally soars past 63 lakh with 86,821 cases in 24 hours|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India's Coronavirus tally soars past 63 lakh with 86,821 cases in 24 hours|Oneindia News

India has reached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic with the tally soaring past the 63 lakh mark, 86,821 new coronavirus cases and 1,181 deaths were recorded in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published
Daily 'COVID logs' shed light on challenges, complexities of virus on school campuses [Video]

Daily 'COVID logs' shed light on challenges, complexities of virus on school campuses

Schools rely on honest, trust in dealing with cases

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:36Published