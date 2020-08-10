Global  
 

New book claims royal brothers began to drift apart years before Meghan arrived

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:43s - Published
A serious rift developed between William and Harry when the younger brotherwas pictured in a Nazi costume, according to a new book.

The siblings went toMaud’s Cotswold Costumes in January 2005 and chose an animal outfit forWilliam and, for Harry, a khaki-coloured uniform, in which the young duke wasphotographed while displaying an armband with a swastika.

The response to theincident prompted Harry to reconsider his older brother’s involvement and thediffering treatments of the pair, noted royal biographer Robert Lacey claimsin Battle of Brothers, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail.


 Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft; Prince Harry speaks about race, marks UK Black History Month; Rihanna on new album: "I just want to..
Harry tells of racial awakening as he celebrates Black History Month with Meghan [Video]

The Duke of Sussex has spoken about his awakening to race issues and theproblems faced by minority communities who live in a world “created by whitepeople for white people”. Harry said his comments were not about “pointing thefinger, it is not about blame” but were “about learning” as he celebrated thestart of Black History Month (BHM) in the UK with wife Meghan. The duke andduchess were interviewed from their Californian home by the Evening Standardand the couple have joined forces with the newspaper to reveal their list ofBHM next gen trailblazers – recognised for challenging prejudice and theirpositive contribution to British society.

 LONDON — Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, has lost the latest skirmish in her privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper, after London’s High Court..
Mail on Sunday can rely on recent Harry and Meghan book in High Court case [Video]

The Mail on Sunday can rely on a recent biography of the Duke and Duchess ofSussex in its defence of Meghan’s High Court privacy claim over thepublication of a letter to her estranged father. Meghan, 39, is suing thenewspaper’s publisher Associated Newspapers (ANL) for alleged misuse ofprivate information, breaching the Data Protection Act and infringement ofcopyright in relation to the publication of parts of a handwritten letter sentto Thomas Markle, 76, in August 2018.

Patrick J. Adams praises Suits co-star Meghan Markle for speaking out on election [Video]

Patrick J. Adams has spoken out in support of Meghan Markle for repeatedly emphasising the importance of the upcoming U.S. election.

 Duke and duchess say there have been changes but "sufficient progress" has not been made.
 Jordan Williams was attacked online after her idea for matching Gen Z tattoos went left because the symbol resembles a Nazi swastika or a Wolfsangel.
Oakland A's Coach Ryan Christenson Apologises for Anti-Semitic Gesture [Video]

Christenson, the team's bench coach, made an apparent "Nazi salute" after Oakland's 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement Monday, denying a report that they would be offering fans “a glimpse into their lives” for a reality TV..
On Friday, "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court to be arraigned on rape charges. The Daily Mail reports that Masterson was charged with forcibly raping three women. Masterson has been free on $3-million bail since his arrest in mid-June. Masterson's lawyer filed a demurrer, delaying his trial until October 19 His alleged victims were awarded a protective order. Masterson was ordered to turn in his firearms.

President Donald Trump has chipped away at Joe Biden's lead in the classically red state of Texas. A new poll from the Dallas Morning Star released Sunday has Trump leading Biden in Texas state 48 per cent to 46 per cent among likely voters. Among the larger group of registered voters, Biden beats Trump by 1 percentage point: 44 per cent to 43 per cent. The Daily Mail reports that both poll totals are within the margin of error.

The Lionel Messi speculation continues at fever pitch, with Manchester Citysaid to be ready to part with as many as four players to secure the 33-year-old. Troy Deeney has been offered to West Brom in a move designed to keep theveteran striker in the Premier League, the Daily Mail reports.

A serious rift developed between William and Harry when the younger brother was pictured in a Nazi...
YouTube creator brothers discuss their partnership with Moose Toys based on their video content.

Traditionally, Colorado is not known for its barbecue. But Denver brothers Chris and Nick O’Sullivan have worked hard for the past 23 years to change that image with their Brothers BBQ joints.

Meghan Markle's lawyers have denied she collaborated with the authors of a new book about her life with British royal Prince Harry at a court hearing in London on Monday

