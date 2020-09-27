Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai death & other news | Oneindia News
UP Police says Hathras vicitm was cremated at midnight due to extraordinary circumstances; UP govt on Hathras, says conspiracy to defame Yogi administration; SOPs for opening cinema halls include masks, 50% occupancy, only packed food, phone numbers for contact tracing; Rahul Gandhi says congress would have improved agricultural infra, not destroyed system; Coal scam case 1999: Ex-union minister Dilip Ray convicted; Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai dies of road accident injuries; Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for Covid-19; Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu #CinemaHallsUnlock #HathrasConspiracy #KajalAggarwal