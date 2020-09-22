PM leaves Downing St for Tory conference

Boris Johnson has urged MPs to back "rule of six" measures aimed at curbingthe spread of coronavirus ahead of a Commons vote. The Prime Minister'sofficial spokesman said the ban on more than six people mixing was a "sensibleand helpful" measure.
Boris Johnson speaks to reporters in central London during a visit to OctopusEnergy. He says "tough times" lie ahead for the jobs market and was alsounable to say how many contacts of positive coronavirus cases had been missedas a result of the recent testing fiasco.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted he does not know how many Covid cases have been missed due to a glitch in Public Health England's system.
Asked how almost 16,000 cases between 25 September and 2 October had managed to go unreported, he explained, "some of the data had got truncated, and it was lost".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for a cabinet meeting ahead of PMQs later today
Rishi Sunak has outlined new financial support for workers and businesses at a Downing Street press conference. The chancellor also warned "for at least the next six months the virus and restrictions are going to be a fact of our lives".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will not hesitate to bring in further measures in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. His comments come during a press conference at 10 Downing Street.
Boris Johnson arrives back at 10 Downing Street following a cabinet meeting in Whitehall. Ministers gathered for the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister ahead of his address in the House of Commons this afternoon.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted his priority is not to change fiscal policies but to "protect as many jobs as possible".
However, he added that once the country was through the Covid pandemic, he would look to restore public finances to a "sensible position".
Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner has taken the government to task on its approach to the furlough scheme and local lockdown measures. Rayner is also calling on the Prime Minister to listen to the opposition benches.
