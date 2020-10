Voter registration site crashed

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:31s - Published 6 minutes ago

BUILD MAY COMPROMISE THEIRSAFETY.

WE’LL TELL YOU MORE.(AD LIB TOSS TO WX)THERE IS A NEW CALL TO EXTENDTHE VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINEAFTER THE WEBSITE CRASHED.HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE POSTED ONSOCIAL MEDIA THEY WERESCRAMBLING TO REGISTER SINCEYESTERDAY WAS THE DEADLINE.MANY OF THEM ARE NOW WORRIEDTHEY WON’T BE ABLE TO TAKE PARTIN THE UPCOMING ELECTION.OUR LAUREN PETRELLI HAS BEENLOOKING INTO THIS.

LAUREN, ISTHERE ANY NEWS ABOUT ANEXTENSION?AS OF THIS MORNING, THE GOVERNORHASN’T ACKNOWLEDGED OR MENTIONEDAN EXTENSIONS.IT LOOKS LIKE FLORIDA SECRETARYOF STATE LAUREL LEE WAS THE LASTTO UPDATE VOTERS LAST NIGHT.SHE TOOK TO TWITTER TO EXPLAINTHE FLORIDA REGISTATRTIONWEBSITE WAS DOWN BECAUSE OF HIGHVOLUME.HOWEVER, HER POST DOESN’TMENTION AN EXTENSION AND ONLYSAYS PEOPLE HAD UNTIL MIDNIGHTTO REGISTER.THAT WAS AROUND 6 P.M.

LASTNIGHT BUT WELL INTO THE EVENINGFLORIDIANS CONTINUED TO POST ONSOCIAL MEDIA THAT THE WEBSITEWAS STILL HAVING ISSUES.YESTERDAY WAS THE LAST DAY TOREGISTER TO VOTE FOR THEUPCOMING NOVEMBER ELECTION, ANDPEOPLE ON SOCIAL MEDIA AREDEMANDING AN EXTENSION.VOTERS GROUPS THROUGHOUT THESTATE HAVE ALSO JOINED THE FIGHTCALLING THIS "VOTERSUPPRESSION." MANY OF THOSEGROUPS ALSO POINTED OUT THISISN’T THE FIRST TIME THERE HAVEBEEN REPORTED ISSUES WITH THEFLORIDA REGISTRATION WEBSITE.COMING UP IN THE NEXT HALF HOURWE’RE GOING TO LOOK MORE INTOTHE DEMANDS FOR AN EXTENTIONS.PLUS, WE’LL BE DIGGING DEEPERINTO T