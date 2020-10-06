A daredevil flipped off a goal post into a seven foot deep flooded football pitch - wearing a wetsuit, snorkel and flippers Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:25s - Published 2 weeks ago A daredevil flipped off a goal post into a seven foot deep flooded football pitch - wearing a wetsuit, snorkel and flippers A daredevil flipped off a goal post into a seven foot deep flooded football pitch - wearing a wetsuit, snorkel and flippers. Lee Mitchell, 28, took a dip in the Hercules Den football pitch in Arbroath, Angus, which flooded after the town's burn burst its banks.Hilarious footage shows dad-of-one, Lee tumbling off the goal posts into the water, and swimming around the pitch.Joiner Lee, from Arbroath, put on his flippers, goggles, snorkel and wetsuit and took to the water for around an hour.The pitch is known for flooding and Lee couldn't resist the opportunity to finally swim in the murky water after heavy rainfall on Sunday. Lee said: "It's quite a notorious spot for flooding when there's heavy rain."I went there about lunchtime and the water level had gone down a fair bit."The deepest point was around seven feet deep."At the goalposts it was about three feet deep."I had my flippers on but couldn't really see much through the goggles, but it was more for a laugh."It wasn't as cold as I thought either."I was in for almost an hour."You see it occasionally but I never had the flippers or wetsuit to try it out - it was a good time to use them."It was cool to see." 0

