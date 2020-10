President Donald Trump ordered a drive-by for supporters that had gathered outside of Walter Reed Medical Centre on Sunday.

In an update on the condition of president Donald Trump, his physician said he had received supplemental oxygen on two occasions. Speaking outside Walter Reed..

Physicians treating President Trump say his condition is improving, despite experiencing two drops in oxygen levels since his positive COVID-19 diagnosis..

White House officials and doctors have given conflicting and incomplete information about President Trump's condition as he's being treated for COVID-19. On..

Alec Baldwin defends portraying Trump on Saturday Night Live following backlash Alec Baldwin has defended playing Donald Trump during the season premiere of Saturday Night Live while the U.S. president battled coronavirus in hospital.

Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter During last week's debate, President Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right, notoriously violent organisation, to "stand back and stand by" regarding Antifa.

M͞͞u͞͞s͞͞a͞͞f͞͞i͞͞r͞͞ RT @NaazSpeaks : Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. Every single person in the vehicle during that… 3 hours ago

Patricia harris RT @ps9714 : As Trump Seeks to Project Strength, Doctors Disclose Alarming Episodes Trump made a surprise outing from his hospital bed in a… 52 minutes ago