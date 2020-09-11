Global  
 

Ashworth presses Hancock on Covid testing glitch numbers

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Ashworth presses Hancock on Covid testing glitch numbers

Ashworth presses Hancock on Covid testing glitch numbers

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was unable to give the number of contacts that had been traced and are now isolating after a technical glitch saw nearly 16,000 cases unreported over seven days.

Asked by Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth in the Commons, he said contacts were still being traced but the information was not yet available.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Matt Hancock: Data issue with coronavirus cases 'should never have happened' [Video]

Matt Hancock: Data issue with coronavirus cases 'should never have happened'

Data issues that stopped almost 16,000 coronavirus cases being recorded inEngland - delaying contact tracing efforts - should “never have happened”, theHealth Secretary has said. Matt Hancock told MPs that a technical problem overthe weekend occurred with the system “that brings together” data from NHS testsites and tests processed by commercial firms.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published
Thousands of Covid contacts still not told to self-isolate [Video]

Thousands of Covid contacts still not told to self-isolate

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed thousands of potential Covid contacts have still not been told to self-isolate after a glitch in the test and trace system. Speaking in the Commons, he added the assessment of the pandemic had "not substantially changed" due to the new data. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published
Phillipson: Covid test system shows government incompetence [Video]

Phillipson: Covid test system shows government incompetence

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Bridget Phillipson, says the government's handling of the Covid test and trace system has been "characterised by incompetence". She called on Health Secretary Matt Hancock to address MPs about the recent blunder, which saw thousands of positive results omitted. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

Ashworth: We could’ve avoided these restrictions [Video]

Ashworth: We could’ve avoided these restrictions

Shadow Health Secretary, Jon Ashworth has said the new restrictions brought in by Boris Johnson could’ve been avoided. The Labour MP urged the government to put local health experts back in control of testing. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Labour blames testing failure for second coronavirus wave [Video]

Labour blames testing failure for second coronavirus wave

Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said a second coronavirus could have been avoided if the government "spent the summer fixing the testing regime, tracing contacts and giving support to people to isolate". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Labour call for Govt to fix testing urgently [Video]

Labour call for Govt to fix testing urgently

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to urgently fix the issues around testing as cases of Covid-19 rise, prompting concerns over a second lockdown. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Labour: Testing a 'fiasco' amid rising rates [Video]

Labour: Testing a 'fiasco' amid rising rates

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has urged the Government to fix the 'fiasco' in Test and Trace amid the concern over the rising rates of Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published

DFCCIL employees takes pledge to safeguard against covid-19 [Video]

DFCCIL employees takes pledge to safeguard against covid-19

Over 15000 Dedicated Freight corridor corporation of India Ltd. (DFCCIL) employees as well as personnel belonging to contractors and project partners participated in a pledge to safeguard against COVID-19 across 14 field units and sub units and 16 functional stations. DFCCIL rededicated itself towards fighting the scourge of covid-19 though measures like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands with soap regularly. R N Singh, MD, DFCCIL and other senior officers took the pledge. DFCCIL has been proactive in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and has been observing the various directions from the authorities. This pledge will help in protecting the employees and work force and helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic. These 15000 messengers will pass on the messages to their family members, friends and persons in contact with them to safeguard the public at large.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published

How likely is a Covid-19 vaccine this side of Christmas? [Video]

How likely is a Covid-19 vaccine this side of Christmas?

Chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, Kate Bingham, has been speaking to ITV News about the work that is going on to help find a vaccine which could defeat Covid-19. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

BA’s last two Boeing 747s make final flights from Heathrow [Video]

BA’s last two Boeing 747s make final flights from Heathrow

British Airways’ last two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have embarked on their final flights, with one landing at St Athan Airfield in Wales, and the other at Kemble Airfield in the Cotswolds. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Public have their say on potential pub closures in the North [Video]

Public have their say on potential pub closures in the North

Members of the public in Manchester have had their say on the potential plans to temporarily close pubs and restaurants in the north of England in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published

Error caused UK to miss over 15,000 COVID cases [Video]

Error caused UK to miss over 15,000 COVID cases

The UK government has promised a technical glitch in it's coronavirus testing system has been fixed, after it caused a delay in counting positive cases and transferring data to contact tracers. Adam..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Hancock announces an extra £540m for the adult social care infection control fund [Video]

Hancock announces an extra £540m for the adult social care infection control fund

Matt Hancock has announced that the adult social care infection control fundwill be extended for six months and receive an extra £540 million. The HealthSecretary was giving a statement in the House..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Why are Covid cases rising in Delhi? Health Minister Satyendar Jain answers [Video]

Why are Covid cases rising in Delhi? Health Minister Satyendar Jain answers

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that COVID-19 cases are likely rise in Delhi as testing in the national capital has been increased four times. The health minister added that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:00Published