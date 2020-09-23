Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 can spread by airborne transmission: CDC

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:20s - Published
COVID-19 can spread by airborne transmission: CDC

COVID-19 can spread by airborne transmission: CDC

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in an updated guidance on Monday said COVID-19 can spread through airborne transmission, a month after it took down a similar warning.

This report produce by Yahaira Jacquez.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance again on how coronavirus can be transmitted, acknowledging on Monday that the virus can sometimes spread through airborne particles 'that can linger in the air for minutes' or even hours.

The update comes after the agency sparked confusion last month when it published guidance warning the virus can spread through the air... and then abruptly removed it, saying it was posted in error.

The new guidance acknowledges reports that showed circumstances where people with COVID-19 infected others who were more than 6 feet away, according to the agency.

In these instances, the CDC said the transmission occurred in poorly ventilated and enclosed areas that often involved activities that caused heavier breathing, such as singing or exercise.

Despite its acknowledgement of airborne transmission, the agency said it is “much more common” for the virus to spread through close contact.

Though also on Monday, a group of U.S. scientists warned in an unrelated open letter published in medical journal Science that aerosols lingering in the air could be a major source of COVID-19 transmission.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

CDC changes guidance on COVID-19, says airborne transmission is possible

 The CDC has again updated its COVID-19 transmission guidance, saying the virus can travel farther than six feet though "airborne" transmission. At the FDA,..
CBS News
CDC: Coronavirus can linger for 'hours' in the air, airborne spread is possible [Video]

CDC: Coronavirus can linger for 'hours' in the air, airborne spread is possible

CDC: Coronavirus can linger for 'hours' in the air, airborne spread is possible

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:50Published

White House rebuffed CDC offer to lead contact tracing investigation of Trump outbreak

 The CDC has repeatedly offered to lead investigations into Trump's exposures but the White House has spurned the agency. Some say it's political.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Sensex spurts by 600 points, financial and auto stocks gain [Video]

Sensex spurts by 600 points, financial and auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices witnessed smart gains on Tuesday led by a jump in financial, private bank and auto stocks while Asian stock markets rose to a two-week high. The bounce on bourses came after US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following treatment for Covid-19 and prospects for a fresh US stimulus package appeared to brighten. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 601 points or 1.54 per cent higher at 39,575 while the Nifty 50 gained by 159 points or 1.38 per cent at 11,662. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty financial service moving up by 3.1 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent and auto by 1.2 per cent. One of his doctors though cautioned that he may not be out of the woods yet. Japan's Nikkei added 0.52 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng moved up by 0.9 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced by 0.34 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Ashworth presses Hancock on Covid testing glitch numbers [Video]

Ashworth presses Hancock on Covid testing glitch numbers

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was unable to give the number of contacts that had been traced and are now isolating after a technical glitch saw nearly 16,000 cases unreported over seven days. Asked by Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth in the Commons, he said contacts were still being traced but the information was not yet available. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

CDC updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission

The CDC now acknowledges that COVID-19 can be spread through airborne transmission.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRCBC.caUSATODAY.com


Six feet not enough to stop Covid spread: CDC

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said COVID-19 can spread through...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 10-5-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 10-5-20

In today's health headlines the CDC is changing their guidance in saying that COVID-19 can be spread as an airborne virus and sharing that the virus can remain in the air longer than first thought.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:32Published
Keeping COVID-19 numbers from climbing higher [Video]

Keeping COVID-19 numbers from climbing higher

President Trump testing positive for COVID-19 is a reminder that the disease can strike anyone, and that it's important to follow guidelines set forth by the CDC.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:20Published
CDC Backtracks On Coronavirus Warning [Video]

CDC Backtracks On Coronavirus Warning

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention abruptly withdrew new guidance saying the coronavirus is airborne, drawing condemnation from scientists.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:15Published