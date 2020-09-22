CDC: Coronavirus can linger for 'hours' in the air, airborne spread is possible

He attended a reception for Amy Coney Barrett, an event where several other attendees later tested positive.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Saturday morning – the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President..

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada has died from coronavirus. Kenzo, the first Japanese designer to have ensconced himself in the fashion capital of the..

New Zealand lifts Auckland virus limits Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand's largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Photo by Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its website to say that the..

The CDC now acknowledges that COVID-19 can be spread through airborne transmission.

After removing guidance from its website acknowledging “airborne” transmission, the agency cited evidence that indoor air can carry virus-laden particles.

The CDC has repeatedly offered to lead investigations into Trump's exposures but the White House has spurned the agency. Some say it's political.

The Centers for Disease Control has slowed down on releasing new health information about the novel...