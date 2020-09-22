Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC: Coronavirus can linger for 'hours' in the air, airborne spread is possible

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:50s - Published
CDC: Coronavirus can linger for 'hours' in the air, airborne spread is possible
CDC: Coronavirus can linger for 'hours' in the air, airborne spread is possible

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

White House rebuffed CDC offer to lead contact tracing investigation of Trump outbreak

 The CDC has repeatedly offered to lead investigations into Trump's exposures but the White House has spurned the agency. Some say it's political.
USATODAY.com

CDC: Coronavirus May Be Adrift in Indoor Air

 After removing guidance from its website acknowledging “airborne” transmission, the agency cited evidence that indoor air can carry virus-laden particles.
NYTimes.com

CDC updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission

 The CDC now acknowledges that COVID-19 can be spread through airborne transmission.
CBS News

CDC finalizes guidelines around airborne coronavirus spread

 Photo by Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its website to say that the..
The Verge

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

New Zealand lifts Auckland virus limits [Video]

New Zealand lifts Auckland virus limits

Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand's largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:09Published

Fashion Brand Founder Kenzo Takada Dead from Coronavirus

 Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada has died from coronavirus. Kenzo, the first Japanese designer to have ensconced himself in the fashion capital of the..
TMZ.com

Chris Christie is the latest in Trump circle to get virus

 Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Saturday morning – the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President..
WorldNews

A.G. Barr Will Not Self-Quarantine, Despite Possible Exposure to Coronavirus

 He attended a reception for Amy Coney Barrett, an event where several other attendees later tested positive.
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

CDC Slowing Down on Releasing New Coronavirus Guidance

The Centers for Disease Control has slowed down on releasing new health information about the novel...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cruise Industry Announced New Health Regulations To Jump-Start Ocean Cruising [Video]

Cruise Industry Announced New Health Regulations To Jump-Start Ocean Cruising

The cruise industry announced new health protocols in hopes of resuming operations. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:32Published
CDC removes information that was 'in error' [Video]

CDC removes information that was 'in error'

Just days after the CDC said it would consider COVID-19 an airborne virus, the information has been taken down. The agency says the information posted was "in error."

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published
Is There Any Conclusion To How Long Coronavirus Lives in the Air? [Video]

Is There Any Conclusion To How Long Coronavirus Lives in the Air?

Early on in the pandemic, many stressed about Coronavirus’ airborne transmission while others didn’t pay much attention to it, so now that we’ve had more time to study it, what do we know about..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published