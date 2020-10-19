Ardmore nursing home confirms 52 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths among patients

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

We start with breaking news at 4.

17 people are dead after a coronavirus outbreak at a tennessee nursing home.

The administrator at "elk river health and nursing" in ardmore said it all happened over the past 3 weeks!

I'm najahe sherman.

Dan shaffer is off.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us live from ardmore with what else we know about the situation.

Max?

More than 50 patients and 20 staff members have tested postivie for coronavirus since the outbreak began at the end of september.

A center administrator said it started when two staff members tested positive - and it spread quickly from there.

In total - 52 residents tested positive.

Administrator jd davis said today that center currently has 30 patients.

That's down from nearly 60 just a few weeks ago.

In a news release the center said it is testing all employees weekly and has tested 100 percent of its patients in the past few weeks.

Davis added that patients are being checked for symptoms every six hours and said the three most recent positive cases will hit the end of their quarantine period this week.

The center says it has been strictly following cdc, cms and tennessee department of health guidelines since the start of the outbreak.

It also says the department of health has not cited the center for any violations during their visits.

Live in ardmore, max cohan, waay 31 news.

This is a developing story.

We'll be checking in with max throughout the night to bring you the latest from lincoln county.

You can find those updates on air and on our website.

Waay tv dot