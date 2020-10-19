Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ardmore nursing home confirms 52 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths among patients

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Ardmore nursing home confirms 52 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths among patients
Ardmore nursing home confirms 52 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths among patients

We start with breaking news at 4.

17 people are dead after a coronavirus outbreak at a tennessee nursing home.

The administrator at "elk river health and nursing" in ardmore said it all happened over the past 3 weeks!

I'm najahe sherman.

Dan shaffer is off.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us live from ardmore with what else we know about the situation.

Max?

More than 50 patients and 20 staff members have tested postivie for coronavirus since the outbreak began at the end of september.

A center administrator said it started when two staff members tested positive - and it spread quickly from there.

In total - 52 residents tested positive.

Administrator jd davis said today that center currently has 30 patients.

That's down from nearly 60 just a few weeks ago.

In a news release the center said it is testing all employees weekly and has tested 100 percent of its patients in the past few weeks.

Davis added that patients are being checked for symptoms every six hours and said the three most recent positive cases will hit the end of their quarantine period this week.

The center says it has been strictly following cdc, cms and tennessee department of health guidelines since the start of the outbreak.

It also says the department of health has not cited the center for any violations during their visits.

Live in ardmore, max cohan, waay 31 news.

This is a developing story.

We'll be checking in with max throughout the night to bring you the latest from lincoln county.

You can find those updates on air and on our website.

Waay tv dot




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WAAYTV

waaytv BREAKING NEWS https://t.co/8arYtLqexn 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ardmore Outbreak [Video]

Ardmore Outbreak

52 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths at nursing home.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Covid-19 patients perform garba with healthcare workers at Mumbai's Covid center: Watch | Oneindia [Video]

Covid-19 patients perform garba with healthcare workers at Mumbai's Covid center: Watch | Oneindia

On the occasion of Navratri festival, patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at the Nesco COVID-19 Center in Mumbai’s Goregaon on October 19. Navratri is being celebrated across country from..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
52 Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths At Nursing Home [Video]

52 Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths At Nursing Home

Elk River, a nursing home in Ardmore, confirmed it had 52-patients test positive for coronavirus and that 17 of those died.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished