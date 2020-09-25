Covid-19: Dushyant Chautala tests positive, urges his contacts to get tested

A clash broke out between police personnel and physical training instructors in Haryana's Rohtak. The latter were reportedly protesting against their dismissal and wanted to submit a memorandum to Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. They were reportedly stopped from proceeding to the Public Works Department office in Charkhi Dadri by police. The protestors tried to break the barriers, leading to retaliation from police personnel armed with lathis. The incident took place on September 25. Watch the full video for more.
Uttar Pradesh Police have seized illicit liquor from a truck at NH-91. Police seized the liquor when a truck was stopped by cops during normal patrolling and its driver and his accomplice tried to ran away and started firing at the police. One of the accused got injured and another fled away during the cross firing. The arrested accused identified as Karan, who hails from Haryana's Rohtak. Further investigation is underway.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his key note address at the Conservative Party Conference. Johnson laid out a positive vision the country after Covid. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Eddie Jones has revealed England are sweating on three players who might haveto withdraw from the national training camp due to coronavirus concerns. Headcoach Jones named a much-changed 28-man squad featuring 12 uncapped players onMonday, for a three-day camp. Jones was already unable to select players fromhalf of the Premiership, with the top four embroiled in the play-offs and Saleand Worcester facing a rearranged match on Wednesday after the Sharks’ 19positive Covid cases.
The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar stated that he's ideology is to make such an environment that a farmer does not need a Minimum support price (MSP) to sell. "The last government didn't buy food grains other than wheat and paddy at Minimum support price (MSP). Why no MSP law till now. Our ideology is to make such an environment that a farmer does not need an MSP to sell," said Khattar while addressing 'Pragatisheel Kisaan Sammelan' in Karnal. "We increased harvests during Green Revolution. But did the farmer's income increase? Did he become self reliant? It doesn't seem so. This duality has plagued farmers since pre-independence from Indigo laws. They've always been restricted," CM Khattar added.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the latter has nothing to do, so he visits places, but his government will not let anyone to disturb law and order situation in the state. "Rahul Gandhi doesn't have anything to do, so he looks for such work and visit places...We have not received any information about his visit yet. In any case, we'll not let anyone disturb law and order situation," said Khattar ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit in the state.
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Chautala stated that they will going to buy crop of Haryana farmers. Will buy the crops from farmers, when the procurement of crops will begin form October 01," Digvijay Chautala added. "Will not let break the role of Minimum Selling Price (MSP), middlemen and mandis in the agrarian sector. Injustice will not happen," said Digvijay Chautala. The bills will not affect traditional farming. He made this statement after paying tribute to his great grandfather Chaudhary Devi Lal on 107th birth anniversary at Kisan Ghat in New Delhi. Chaudhary Devi Lal was an Indian politician who served as 6th Deputy Prime Minister of India.
Boris Johnson has urged MPs to back "rule of six" measures aimed at curbingthe spread of coronavirus ahead of a Commons vote. The Prime Minister'sofficial spokesman said the ban on more than six people mixing was a "sensibleand helpful" measure.
Data issues that stopped almost 16,000 coronavirus cases being recorded inEngland - delaying contact tracing efforts - should “never have happened”, theHealth Secretary has said. Matt Hancock told MPs that a technical problem overthe weekend occurred with the system “that brings together” data from NHS testsites and tests processed by commercial firms.
