Covid-19: Dushyant Chautala tests positive, urges his contacts to get tested

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Announcing it on Twitter, Chautala added that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright.

The JJP leader also urged people who had met him during last week to get themselves tested.

"My Covid-19 test report has come and I have tested positive.

There are no symptoms of coronavirus like fever, etc.

Since the report says I am Covid-19 positive, I am self-isolating.

People who met me during the past week please get tested," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister M L Khattar, some ministers, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and a few legislators and MPs from the state had also contracted the infection and later recovered.