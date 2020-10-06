Global  
 

India successfully tests new supersonic anti-submarine missile

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:15s - Published
India has successfully flight-tested a new supersonic anti-submarine missile that can hit a target up to 650 kilometres away.

The Supersonic Missile-assisted release of Torpedo (SMART) took place on Abdul Kalam Island in the eastern state of Odisha on October 5.

The video shows the missile being fired into the sky from the island by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

According to reports, the test parameters were met successfully by the system, enhancing the Indian navy’s capabilities to engage submarines from a greater distance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and other stakeholders.

Earlier this month, DRDO also successfully conducted flight tests of a Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV).




