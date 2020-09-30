Global  
 

India successfully flight-tests indigenous 'Smart' missile off Odisha coast|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:12s - Published
India successfully flight-tests indigenous 'Smart' missile off Odisha coast|Oneindia News

India successfully flight-tests indigenous 'Smart' missile off Odisha coast|Oneindia News

India on Monday successfully flight-tested its indigenously developed Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo from a test range off Odisha coast.

SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight anti-submarine torpedo system for anti-submarine warfare operations far beyond torpedo range.

This launch and demonstration is significant in establishing anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO)scientists for the feat which marks a breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare.

