Watch: India test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 l All you need to know

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
India successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile Rudram-1.

The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM.

The missile is likely to be integrated with the Sukhoi fighter jets of the Indian Force once the missile is ready for induction.

The RUDRAM is first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.

It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack.

The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy,’ a statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets.

Watch the full video for all the details on why Rudram-1 will be a gamechanger for India.


Shri Rudram


Odisha State in eastern India

Balasore district District of Odisha in India


Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

Defence Research and Development Organisation Government agency in India

Sukhoi Aircraft manufacturer in Russia


Sukhoi Su-30MKI Indian variant of the Su-30MK multirole fighter aircraft

Ministry of Defence (India) Indian government ministry responsible for military and national defence matters

