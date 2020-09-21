Watch: India test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 l All you need to know

India successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile Rudram-1.

The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM.

The missile is likely to be integrated with the Sukhoi fighter jets of the Indian Force once the missile is ready for induction.

The RUDRAM is first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.

It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack.

The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy,’ a statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets.

