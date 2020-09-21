Watch: India test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 l All you need to know

The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.
It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack.
The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy,’ a statement from the Ministry of Defence said.
With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets.
Watch the full video for all the details on why Rudram-1 will be a gamechanger for India.
Three people were injured after fire broke out at a petrol pump near Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on October 07. Fire has been extinguished and situation is under control. 6 fire tenders were present on the spot. Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said, "3 people injured and 6 fire tenders were present at the spot. Injured have been sent to the hospital." Odisha Chief Minister's Office has announced free medical treatment for persons injured in the incident.
Odisha Parents Federation requested the state government not to open the schools before December and restructure the academic calendar for 2020-21, keeping the COVID-19 situation in view. Federation wants that decision should be taken after a discussion with all parties involved. Odisha Parents Federation Chairman, Basudev Bhatta said, "Odisha governmnet should assure the parents that students won't get COVID-19 infection while attending classes in schools. Then only parents will consider sending their children to school. Why we're being asked to give this assurance."
An IAF helicopter made precautionary landing in Uttar Pradesh's saharanpur on Thursday. Landing was made by the advanced light helicopter due to technical snag. IAF helicopter landed safely following prompt and swift emergency action by air crew. Rescue team was sent to the area where chopper landed, IAF said. The helicopter was on a routine training mission from air force station Sarsawa.
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha on October 05. It's a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for Anti Submarine Warfare operations far beyond Torpedo range. The tracking stations (Radars, Electro-Optical Systems) along the coast and telemetry stations including down range ships monitored all the events .Union Defence Minister congratulated DRDO.
At a time when it is suspected that both China and Pakistan may come together against India, the Indian Air Force in Friday said it was ready for undertaking operations simultaneously at both the fronts. The forward air base which from where Pakistan is around 50 kilometres and the strategic Daulat Beg Oldi around 80 kilometres, the activity of fighter, transport aircraft and helicopters is going on during both day and night. Team ANI reached the strategically located airbase moving through the Khardungla pass along the Shyok River to witness the operations of fighter aircraft including the Su-30MKI and the transport planes including the C-130J Super Hercules, Ilyushin-76 and the Anton -32.In view of the ongoing conflict with China, the fighter aircraft are operating during both day and night, the transport aircraft are continuously flying in and out of the airbase with troops, rations and ammunition to the troops located in bases on the Line of Actual Control in DBO and other areas in Eastern Ladakh.Asked about the threat from Pakistan's Skardu airbase and possibility of China-Pakistan coming together there, an Indian Air Force pilot of Flight Lieutenant -rank said, "Owing to the modern platform, the IAF is fully trained and is ready to undertake any operations on both the fronts. "We are fully trained and highly motivated. We live by the IAF's motto-Touch the Sky with Glory." Speaking about the IAF's capability to undertake night operations in these tough terrains, a fighter pilot said, "Today, our warfare capabilities have grown, so much so that we are able to undertake all types of missions even at nights from the forward base."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday released the Project Management Approach (PMA) guidelines for iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) during the launch function of Defence India Startup Challenge-4 (DISC4). Apart from Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also participated in the event, being held via video conferencing. The Defence Minister congratulated all stakeholders, including those in the Ministry of Defence (MoD), for creating such an environment where participants from various sectors are coming together to promote innovation in defence. Watch the full video for more details.
Delhi court sent freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma to seven-day police custody in Official Secret Act. Sharma was arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence."If they (Police) have truly recovered classified documents form Rajeev Sharma on Sep 14, then they should have confirmed the concerned officer in Defence Ministry on Sep 15. This is not the way to investigate, it is delay tactic, it is a fake allegation, they are planting it," said Advocate Adish Agarwal, lawyer of journalist Rajeev Sharma. On September 19, freelance journalist, Rajeev Sharma was arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. A Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate were also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies, informed Delhi Police.Accused Chinese woman and Nepalese man have been also sent for police custody.