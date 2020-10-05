India successfully test-fires Anti-Radiation Missile 'Rudram'

Watch: India test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 l All you need to know



India successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM. The missile is likely to be integrated with the Sukhoi fighter jets of the Indian Force once the missile is ready for induction. The RUDRAM is first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy,’ a statement from the Ministry of Defence said. With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets. Watch the full video for all the details on why Rudram-1 will be a gamechanger for India.

