India successfully test-fires Anti-Radiation Missile 'Rudram'

India successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM. The missile is likely to be integrated with the Sukhoi fighter jets of the Indian Force once the missile is ready for induction. The RUDRAM is first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy,’ a statement from the Ministry of Defence said. With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets. Watch the full video for all the details on why Rudram-1 will be a gamechanger for India.
Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava along with Warrant Officer AK Tiwari created a new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass, Leh. They created the record at an altitude of 17982 feet which broke their previous record. Yadava and Tiwari carried out the jump from C-130J aircraft on October 8, to celebrate 88th Air Force Day.
India successfully fire-tested the 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo', SMART from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine..
