India successfully test-fires Anti-Radiation Missile 'Rudram'

India successfully test-fires Anti-Radiation Missile 'Rudram'

India successfully test-fires Anti-Radiation Missile 'Rudram'

India successfully test fired 'Rudram' Anti-Radiation Missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off the east coast.

The missile, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation, was test-fired successfully on October 09 and is the country's first indigenous Anti Radiation missile for IAF.


Watch: India test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 l All you need to know [Video]

Watch: India test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 l All you need to know

India successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM. The missile is likely to be integrated with the Sukhoi fighter jets of the Indian Force once the missile is ready for induction. The RUDRAM is first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy,’ a statement from the Ministry of Defence said. With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets. Watch the full video for all the details on why Rudram-1 will be a gamechanger for India.

India successfully test-fires DRDO's 'Rudram' Anti-Radiation Missile

 India successfully test-fired the 'Rudram' Anti-Radiation Missile, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), from a Sukhoi-30 fighter..
Indian Air Force Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

Watch: IAF officers create new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass [Video]

Watch: IAF officers create new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass

Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava along with Warrant Officer AK Tiwari created a new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass, Leh. They created the record at an altitude of 17982 feet which broke their previous record. Yadava and Tiwari carried out the jump from C-130J aircraft on October 8, to celebrate 88th Air Force Day.

DNA Explained: Why ACM AKS Bhadauria said Indian Air Force is ready for two-front war against China, Pakistan

 The entire world witnessed the Indian Air Force's strength on Indian Air Force Day on 8 October. Meanwhile, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria expressed confidence in..
Defence Research and Development Organisation Defence Research and Development Organisation Government agency in India

India successfully test-fires DRDO's 'Rudram' Anti-Radiation Missile

India successfully test-fired the 'Rudram' Anti-Radiation Missile, developed by Defence Research and...
India successfully tests new supersonic anti-submarine missile [Video]

India successfully tests new supersonic anti-submarine missile

India has successfully flight-tested a new supersonic anti-submarine missile that can hit a target up to 650 kilometres away.

India successfully flight-tests indigenous 'Smart' missile off Odisha coast|Oneindia News [Video]

India successfully flight-tests indigenous 'Smart' missile off Odisha coast|Oneindia News

India on Monday successfully flight-tested its indigenously developed Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo from a test range off Odisha coast. SMART is a missile assisted release of..

Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system SMART successfully test-fired [Video]

Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system SMART successfully test-fired

India successfully fire-tested the 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo', SMART from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine..

