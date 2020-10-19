Watch: India successfully test-fires Nag anti-tank guided missile
India successfully carried out the final trial of the Nag anti-tank guided missile at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan.
The Missile system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army.
As per officials, the missile system will be inducted at locations such as the east Ladakh sector.
Develpoed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Nag Missile system fired from a Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA) can take our targets at ranges of 4 to 7 kilometres and is fitted with an advanced seeker to home on to its target.
It has top attack capabilities that can effectively engage and destroy all known enemy tanks during day and night.
