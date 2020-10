President Trump may be downplaying his health

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:57s - Published 5 minutes ago

AFTER SPENDING 3 DAYS IN THEHOSPITAL.HE IS RETURNING TO A WHITEHOUSE THAT HAS BEEN SHAKEN BYGROWING NUMBER OF COVID-19CASES.AS ABC'S CECILIA VEGA REPORTS-- THE PRESIDENT IS DOWNPLAYINGTHE VIRUS -- DESPITE HISDIAGNOSISNATS CAMERAS) FRESH OFF HISRELEASE FROM WALTER REEDPRESIDENT TRUMP WALKED OFFMARINE ONE AND UP THE STAIRS TOTHE WHITE HOUSE RESIDENCE(NATS) AND THEN- THEPRESIDENT..WHO IS STILL CONTAGIOUS..DID SOMETHING REMARKABLE..HE TOOK OFF HIS MASK PUT ITIN HIS POCKET AND SALUTEDPHOTOGRAPHER RIGHT THERE NEXTTO HIM..AND THEN THE PRESIDENT WHO ISSUPPOSED TO BE IN ISOLATION,THEN WALKED INSIDE TO A ROOM OFPEOPLE IT WAS A MADE FOR TVMOMENT- STARRING THE PRESIDENTHIMSELF..AND ONE THE WHITE HOUSE NEARLYIMMEDIATELY TURNED INTO APROMOTIONAL VIDEO WITH ASOUNDTRACK TO MATCH NATS HISMESSAGE?

SOT TRUMP: DON'T BEAFRAID OF IT.YOU'RE GONNA BEAT IT.WE HAVE THE BEST MEDICALEQUIPMENT, WE HAVE THE BESTMEDICINES.BUT THE REALITY- THE PRESIDENTRECEIVED TREATMENT MOSTAMERICANS WILL NEVER KNOW- FROMTHE BEST MEDICAL EXPERTS IN THEWORLD.AND THE DISEASE HE SAYSAMERICANS SHOULDN'T FEAR-[GFX1 (210,127)] HAS NOW KILLED210 THOUSAND PEOPLE IN THISCOUNTRY...WITH CASES ON THE RISE SOTTRUMP I WENT, I DIDN'T FEEL SOGOOD.AND // I COULD HAVE LEFT TWODAYS AGO -// FELT GREAT -- LIKEBETTER THAN I HAVE IN A LONGTIME.BUT THAT'S AFTER HE WAS SO SICKHE TWICE NEEDED OXYGEN TO HELPHIM BREATH AN EXPERIMENTALDRUG COCKTAIL AND AN AGGRESSIVESTEROID USUALLY RESERVED FORTHE MOST SEVERE CASES..AND NOW HE BASELESSLYSUGGESTS THIS: SOT TRUMP NOWIM BETTER.MAYBE IM IMMUNE.I DONT KNOW.YET HOURS EARLIER FROM HIS OWNDOCTORS - A VERY DIFFERENTTAKE.SOT DR.SEAN CONLEY THOUGH HE MAY NOTENTIRELY BE OUT OF THE WOODSYET, THE TEAM AND I AGREE THATALL OUR EVALUATIONS AND, MOSTIMPORTANTLY, HIS CLINICALSTATUS SUPPORT THE PRESIDENT'SSAFE RETURN HOME THEPRESIDENT PROMISES HE'LL BEBACK ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAILSOON THOUGH HIS DOCTORS SAYHE'LL STILL BE ISOLATED INSIDETHE WHITE HOUSE, RECEIVINGAROUND THE CLOCK CARE AND THISMORNING- THOSE DOCTORS STILLREFUSING TO ANSWER CRITICALQUESTIONS ABOUT THE PRESIDENT'SHEALTH, INCLUDING ABOUT WHETHERTHERE IS DAMAGE TO HISLUNGS..INFORMATION THEPRESIDENT COULD RELEASE IF HEWANTED TO.[GFX2] PRESIDENT TRUMP ATTHE TOP OF A GROWING LIST OFPEOPLE WHO WORK WITH HIM ORWHO VISITED THE WHITE HOUSE INRECENT DAYS..NOW TESTING POSITIVE HISPRESS SECRETARY KAYLEIGHMCENANY AMONG THEM SHE WASSEEN JUST DAYS AGO TAKING OFFHER MASK TO SPEAK TO REPORTERSSOURCES TELLING ABC NEWS..WHITE HOUSE AIDES ARE TERRIFIEDABOUT A FULL BLOWN OUTBREAK INTHEIR RANKS MANY AVOIDINGTHE COMPLEX ALTOGETHER BUTFROM PRESIDENT TRUMPJUST ADAY AFTER SAYING HE LEARNED ALOT ABOUT COVID- SOT TRUMP IGET IT.AND I UNDERSTAND IT.HE'S NOW BACK TO DOWNPLAYING ITSOT TRUMP AND I KNOW THERE'S ARISK, THERE'S A DANGER -- BUTTHAT'S OKAY.THAT WAS CECILIA VEGAREPORTING.