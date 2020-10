Boise, Valley County schools moving to category 2 after increase in COVID cases Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:32s - Published 11 minutes ago Boise, Valley County schools moving to category 2 after increase in COVID cases Central District Health (CDH) announced Monday that schools in Boise and Valley counties are moving to Category 2/Yellow. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IDAHO..CENTRALDISTRICT HEALTHSAYS SCHOOLS INBOTH BOISE ANDVALLEY COUNTY WILLMOVE INTOCATEGORY TWO... ORYELLOW.ADA AND ELMORECOUNTY SCHOOLSHAVE ALREADY BEENIN THE YELLOWCATEGORY.CATEGORY... SCHOOLBUILDINGS AREALLOWED TO OPENBUT THERE ISLIMITED USE OFTHEM WITH SOCIALDISTANCING ANDSANITATIONGUIDELINES INPLACE.WHILE THECATEGORIES ARERECOMMENDATIONSFROM C-D-H... THEFINAL DECISION ONOPERATIONS AREMADE BY LOCALSCHOOL BOARDS.IN BOISE COUNTY....THERE HAVE BEEN 73CASES OFCORONAVIRUS... AND98 CASES IN VALLEY







You Might Like



Tweets about this Victor RT @CDHidaho: Boise and Valley County changed to category 2 | yellow, due to an increase in case counts, putting their calculated average c… 21 minutes ago JAB RT @michaellycklama: New school color categories from Central District Health are out. Boise and Valley county move from green to yellow.… 12 hours ago Michael Lycklama New school color categories from Central District Health are out. Boise and Valley county move from green to yello… https://t.co/Ricz6dN2zu 18 hours ago Idaho News 6 Boise, Valley County schools moving to category 2 after increase in COVID cases https://t.co/LbRVRMrlHb https://t.co/xjhzGdF4eO 19 hours ago Central District Health Boise and Valley County changed to category 2 | yellow, due to an increase in case counts, putting their calculated… https://t.co/27x1A9IUEN 20 hours ago