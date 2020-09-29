Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fort Wayne Community Schools to prohibit fans at games after spike in COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Fort Wayne Community Schools to prohibit fans at games after spike in COVID-19 cases

Fort Wayne Community Schools to prohibit fans at games after spike in COVID-19 cases

Fort Wayne Community Schools will no longer allow fans at sporting events after the state has seen a constant increase in coronavirus cases in Allen County.

Well fans of fort wayne community schools athletics... get ready to go virtual...today f-w-c-s announcing that due to the increased spread of covid-19 in the community, spectators will not be allowed at all f-w-c-s events beginning tomorrow...according to a release, the district making the decision quote in the interest of not contributing to the spread of the virus... the restriction will remain in effect as long as allen county remains in the orange or higher category from the indiana state department of health...again..

This only affects f-w-c-s schools as of now... fortunately




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

No Fans At High School Football Games In Adams County [Video]

No Fans At High School Football Games In Adams County

Due to a spike in coronavirus cases, no fans will be allowed at the games.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:17Published
No Fans For High School Football Games In Adams County [Video]

No Fans For High School Football Games In Adams County

A spike in coronavirus cases means no more fans at high school football games in Adams County.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:47Published
FWCS proposing to increase budget for 2021 [Video]

FWCS proposing to increase budget for 2021

Fort Wayne Community Schools plans to increase their budget for 2021 by about 1%, which could increase property taxes in the city by up tp 2%. However, the district CFO says spending may come in under..

Credit: WFFTPublished