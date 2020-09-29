Fort Wayne Community Schools to prohibit fans at games after spike in COVID-19 cases
Fort Wayne Community Schools will no longer allow fans at sporting events after the state has seen a constant increase in coronavirus cases in Allen County.
Well fans of fort wayne community schools athletics... get ready to go virtual...today f-w-c-s announcing that due to the increased spread of covid-19 in the community, spectators will not be allowed at all f-w-c-s events beginning tomorrow...according to a release, the district making the decision quote in the interest of not contributing to the spread of the virus... the restriction will remain in effect as long as allen county remains in the orange or higher category from the indiana state department of health...again..
This only affects f-w-c-s schools as of now... fortunately