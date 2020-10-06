Global  
 

Duchess of Cambridge visits students at the University of Derby

Duchess of Cambridge visits students at the University of Derby

Duchess of Cambridge visits students at the University of Derby

The Duchess of Cambridge encouraged students to keep playing sport to support their mental health as they face online lectures and gathering restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate, 38, visited students at the University of Derby on Tuesday to speak to them about how starting or continuing their courses during the pandemic had affected their mental health.

Her visit came ahead of World Mental Health Day which will be marked on Saturday, 10 October.

