Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of the Gunnersaurus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of the Gunnersaurus

Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of the Gunnersaurus

Mesut Ozil has offered to save the job of the man inside Arsenal’sGunnersaurus mascot costume by paying his full wages.

Jerry Quy has portrayedGunnersaurus for the past 27 years, but was made redundant as part of the job-cutting scheme implemented by Arsenal in the summer.

There has been a promisethat the mascot will be back once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, – althoughit is currently unclear who will be under the costume.

Midfielder Ozilreportedly earns some £350,000-a-week as Arsenal’s top-paid player, but iscurrently not in the first-team picture under Mikel Arteta.The German WorldCup winner took to social media on Tuesday to post his offer of support forQuy, who lost his job as a supporter liaison for away matches.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mesut Özil Mesut Özil German association football player

Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester [Video]

Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester

Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven changes at the King PowerStadium as a Christian Fuchs own goal and late Eddie Nketiah tap-in sealed a2-0 victory for the visitors. Despite those alterations there was still noroom in the matchday squad for either Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi, who have yetto kick a ball this season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
Mikel Arteta offers fresh start to every Arsenal player ahead of new season [Video]

Mikel Arteta offers fresh start to every Arsenal player ahead of new season

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told his ostracised players that they willstart the new season with a clean slate. Matteo Guendouzi did not play in thefinal 11 games of the previous campaign after an altercation with Brightonstriker Neal Maupay following defeat at the AMEX Stadium. The midfielder endedthe season training away from the senior squad, while the club’s highest-paidplayer Mesut Ozil did not kick a single ball when football resumed after thehalt caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemic

Premier League clubs made light of the financial implications of thecoronavirus pandemic by spending over £1billion in this summer’s transferwindow to once more showcase the league’s financial might. CEBR economist SamMiley and Football Index co-founder Mike Botham speak. With matchday incomedown due to the lack of spectators, clubs across Europe cut their clothaccordingly – but Arsenal and Manchester United’s respective deadline-daymoves for Thomas Partey and Alex Telles capped off a typical English summer ofspending.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published

Thomas Partey: Arsenal complete £45m deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder

 Arsenal complete the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid for 50m euros (£45.3m).
BBC News
Partey time for Arsenal, while Torreira and Guendouzi loaned out [Video]

Partey time for Arsenal, while Torreira and Guendouzi loaned out

Arsenal seal permanent signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, with Lucas Torreira going the opposite way and Matteo Guendouzi joining Hertha Berlin on respective loan deals.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:38Published

FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Association football competition for men's national teams

South Africa's Du Toit questions England's World Cup final tactics

 South Africa star Pieter-Steph Du Toit says England's tactics made him think the Springboks would win less than 10 minutes into November's Rugby World Cup final.
BBC News
Day we'll win World Cup finals, Women's Cricket will have different aura: Anjum Chopra [Video]

Day we'll win World Cup finals, Women's Cricket will have different aura: Anjum Chopra

Cricketer Anjum Chopra spoke to ANI on women's cricket. Speaking on Women cricket, cricketer Anjum Chopra said, "BCCI is working well towards the game, they are giving all facilities to the players. Now players should play role in betterment of their game and skills because, eventually it's time to get train to win World Cup. The day we'll win the finals, Women's Cricket will have a different aura after that altogether." Speaking on practice matches before, Women's Challenge Trophy and Women's IPL, cricketer Anjum Chopra said, "I feel, it is not cricket board's duty to organise practice matches before tournament. It is player's duty to be fully prepared before coming to the tournament. I don't think it would be possible to organise practice matches as everyone is in bio-bubble."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 04:07Published
Club World Cup postponed, Infantino speaks on racism and Swiss investigation [Video]

Club World Cup postponed, Infantino speaks on racism and Swiss investigation

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO HOLDING A NEWS CONFERENCE IN WHICH HE TALKS ABOUT THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP/ INVESTING IN WOMEN'S

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:50Published

Mikel Arteta Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Bukayo Saka’s maturity [Video]

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Bukayo Saka’s maturity

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the maturity of Bukayo Saka after theteenager celebrated his maiden England call-up with the opening goal inSunday’s Premier League win over Sheffield United. With nothing to separatethe sides in the opening hour, Saka nodded home his first goal of the seasonto break the deadlock.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp post-match press conference [Video]

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp post-match press conference

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media after his side knockedLiverpool out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. After a 0-0 draw, Arsenal won5-4 on penalties.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Klopp says Arteta is "an exceptional football manager" [Video]

Klopp says Arteta is "an exceptional football manager"

Klopp praises Arsenal coach Arteta

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Football: Mesut Ozil wants to help unwanted Arsenal mascot by paying wages

Out-of-favour Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil wants to save Gunnersaurus from extinction.Ozil expressed...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

rachelsp24

Rachel SP RT @sportbible: Mesut Ozil offers to pay Gunnersaurus' wages so he can keep his mascot job at Arsenal. 👏 https://t.co/5zw2P3nTH8 3 minutes ago

tunepas

tunde RT @MirrorFootball: Mesut Ozil offers to pay Gunnersaurus' wages so he can keep mascot job at Arsenal https://t.co/xbVfSwNbFN 8 minutes ago

MichaelKilley4

Michael Killey RT @GoonerFanzine: MESUT 1-0 KROENKE: Ozil offers to pay much-loved Gunnersaurus' wages in bid to keep Jerry Quy at Arsenal 🦖 Mesut Ozil s… 9 minutes ago

ConcourseNews

Concourse News Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil, has stepped in to save the club’s giant Gunnersaurus from extinction after it was r… https://t.co/8HzR0XenZP 19 minutes ago

GoonerFanzine

The Gooner MESUT 1-0 KROENKE: Ozil offers to pay much-loved Gunnersaurus' wages in bid to keep Jerry Quy at Arsenal 🦖 Mesut O… https://t.co/5cilH3P9yG 27 minutes ago

tarbrit

Tarun Britto Mesut ozil is pure class on and off the football field @MesutOzil1088 https://t.co/hwNQdiRlvV 37 minutes ago

JonToffee

Toffeeforlife At £350k a week - this will be about half a day's wages but still - nice touch. 'Ozil offers to pay for Gunnersauru… https://t.co/zKKvQpx4Oy 41 minutes ago

michielwil

Michiel Willems Has Mesut Ozil just made his best ever assist for @Arsenal? https://t.co/Bn6GzXG1Aa #arsenal 44 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Ozil's high wages makes exit difficult' [Video]

'Ozil's high wages makes exit difficult'

The Good Morning Transfers team analyse Mesut Ozil's future at Arsenal after he was left out of a fourth successive matchday squad.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:00Published