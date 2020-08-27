Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of the Gunnersaurus

Mesut Ozil has offered to save the job of the man inside Arsenal’sGunnersaurus mascot costume by paying his full wages.

Jerry Quy has portrayedGunnersaurus for the past 27 years, but was made redundant as part of the job-cutting scheme implemented by Arsenal in the summer.

There has been a promisethat the mascot will be back once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, – althoughit is currently unclear who will be under the costume.

Midfielder Ozilreportedly earns some £350,000-a-week as Arsenal’s top-paid player, but iscurrently not in the first-team picture under Mikel Arteta.The German WorldCup winner took to social media on Tuesday to post his offer of support forQuy, who lost his job as a supporter liaison for away matches.