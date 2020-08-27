Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of the Gunnersaurus
Mesut Ozil has offered to save the job of the man inside Arsenal’sGunnersaurus mascot costume by paying his full wages.
Jerry Quy has portrayedGunnersaurus for the past 27 years, but was made redundant as part of the job-cutting scheme implemented by Arsenal in the summer.
There has been a promisethat the mascot will be back once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, – althoughit is currently unclear who will be under the costume.
Midfielder Ozilreportedly earns some £350,000-a-week as Arsenal’s top-paid player, but iscurrently not in the first-team picture under Mikel Arteta.The German WorldCup winner took to social media on Tuesday to post his offer of support forQuy, who lost his job as a supporter liaison for away matches.
Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven changes at the King PowerStadium as a Christian Fuchs own goal and late Eddie Nketiah tap-in sealed a2-0 victory for the visitors. Despite those alterations there was still noroom in the matchday squad for either Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi, who have yetto kick a ball this season.
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told his ostracised players that they willstart the new season with a clean slate. Matteo Guendouzi did not play in thefinal 11 games of the previous campaign after an altercation with Brightonstriker Neal Maupay following defeat at the AMEX Stadium. The midfielder endedthe season training away from the senior squad, while the club’s highest-paidplayer Mesut Ozil did not kick a single ball when football resumed after thehalt caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Premier League clubs made light of the financial implications of thecoronavirus pandemic by spending over £1billion in this summer’s transferwindow to once more showcase the league’s financial might. CEBR economist SamMiley and Football Index co-founder Mike Botham speak. With matchday incomedown due to the lack of spectators, clubs across Europe cut their clothaccordingly – but Arsenal and Manchester United’s respective deadline-daymoves for Thomas Partey and Alex Telles capped off a typical English summer ofspending.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the maturity of Bukayo Saka after theteenager celebrated his maiden England call-up with the opening goal inSunday’s Premier League win over Sheffield United. With nothing to separatethe sides in the opening hour, Saka nodded home his first goal of the seasonto break the deadlock.
