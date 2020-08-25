Prosecutors to ask Supreme Court to review Tsarnaev death sentence
The U.S. Court of Appeals overturned his death penalty this summer and ordered a new penalty phase trial.
Justice Department Appealing To Reinstate Tsarnaev's Death SentenceFederal prosecutors will ask the US Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling that tossed out the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
Former neighbors say overturning Scott Peterson’s death penalty was a mistakeScott Peterson was convicted for killing his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn baby. On Monday, the California Supreme Court upheld that conviction but overturned his death sentence.
California Supreme Court Upholds Conviction, Overturns Scott Peterson Death PenaltyThe California Supreme Court on Monday upheld the conviction but overturned the 2005 death sentence for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife and said prosecutors may try again for the..