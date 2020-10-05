Lawrence To Spend $1 Million On Increasing Coronavirus Testing
The mobile health unit will travel to different neighborhoods so people can get coronavirus testing close to home.
WBZ-TV's MIke LaCrosse reports.
Miller Park to become Milwaukee's main testing hub, Mayor Barrett saysOn Tuesday, Mayor Tom Barrett announced that Miller Park will become Milwaukee's centralized hub for COVID-19 testing beginning Oct. 19.
Oakland Airport Opens New Rapid COVID Test FacilityEmily Turner reports on new rapid COVID testing site opened by Oakland International Airport (10-6-2020)
Lawrence Announces New Coronavirus Testing InitiativeA new mobile unit will help bring coronavirus testing to Lawrence residents.