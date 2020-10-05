Global  
 

Lawrence To Spend $1 Million On Increasing Coronavirus Testing

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:26s - Published
The mobile health unit will travel to different neighborhoods so people can get coronavirus testing close to home.

WBZ-TV's MIke LaCrosse reports.


