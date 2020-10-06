Protesters arrested in NYC during Johnathan Price protest

A group of about 150 protesters marched through downtown Manhattan for Jonathan Price on Monday night (October 5) with an overwhelming police presence.

A Texas police officer who fatally shot a Black man has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities said Monday night.

The officer, Shaun Lucas, of the Wolfe City Police Department did not take reasonable action in the encounter that killed Jonathan Price, 31, the Texas Rangers said in a statement.

Lucas' bond was set at $1 million, jail records show.