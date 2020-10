Protesters arrested in NYC during Johnathan Price protest Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:03s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:03s - Published Protesters arrested in NYC during Johnathan Price protest A group of about 150 protesters marched through downtown Manhattan for Jonathan Price on Monday night (October 5) with an overwhelming police presence. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this