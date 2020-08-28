Global  
 

Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted his decision to end all stimulus talks until after the general election in November.

Talks had been going on between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi for nearly a week and a half since late September.

According to Business Insider, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn't take the news well, issuing a blistering statement saying "the White House is in complete disarray." President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress.

Don Beyer of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Joint Economic Committee, called Trump's move an 'irrational, reckless, and destructive act.'


