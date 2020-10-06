Cayman Islands affected by Hurricane Delta

High winds and rains were seen in the Cayman Islands on October 6 as Hurricane Delta moved west-northwest in the south of Grand Cayman.

High winds and rains were seen in the Cayman Islands on October 6 as Hurricane Delta moved west-northwest in the south of Grand Cayman.

The National Hurricane Center announced Hurricane Delta was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane.

It is forecasting that Delta will bring torrential rainfall, hurricane-force, and storm surge to the Cayman Islands, Yucatan Peninsula and then the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week.

Footage filmed by @caymanbrief; @Bassamthomas; @lamarstrenght; @anne_briggs_ky; @kelseycastles.