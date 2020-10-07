Baby turtles rescued from hurricane in Cayman Islands Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:38s - Published 2 minutes ago Baby turtles rescued from hurricane in Cayman Islands This is the moment a rescuer takes baby turtles out of their nests over fears they might drown as Hurricane Delta threatens to send huge waves crashing over them while buried in the sand.The video was filmed at the autonomous British Overseas Territory of the Cayman Islands yesterday, 6th October.Volunteers and staff from the Department of Environment (DoE) cleared the nests to ensure the safety of the baby turtles which risked drowning in the sand due Thunderstorm Delta - now Hurricane Delta which is currently affecting the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.The video shows the moment Doe worker Paul Chin, affectionately called 'the turtle whisperer', reaches into a hole shoulder-deep and takes out baby turtles smaller than his hand which he then places in a red bucket.He explains how they are taking them out to keep them safe and avoid them drowning during the storm.The video cuts when the person filming gets a closer look at the turtles inside the bucket, while Chin explains they plan on holding on to the turtles until the dangerous weather subsides.In all, 18 nests were relocated and hatchlings were removed from 11 nests, however, the exact number or species of turtles are unclear.The Cayman Islands was given the all-clear from the Hurricane Delta when it started barreling towards Mexico yesterday 6th October at around one in the afternoon.It is unclear if the turtles have been released as severe wave action is expected to affect the coasts. 0

