Jacob Blake is out of the hospital, attorney says
Jacob Blake is out of the hospital and in a rehabilitation center, his attorney tells TMJ4 News.
Former Wisconsin police chief to review Jacob Blake shootingWisconsin’s attorney general announced that he has selected a former Madison police chief to serve as an independent consultant for prosecutors weighing whether to file charges against the officer..
Wisconsin AG says Jacob Blake probe in final stagesWisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Monday (September 21) that the investigation of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake is in..
Former Madison Police Chief Brought In As Consultant To Investigate Jacob Blake ShootingFormer Madison police Chief Noble Wray will be coming on as a consultant to investigate the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha last month.