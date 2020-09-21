Global  
 

Jacob Blake is out of the hospital, attorney says

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Jacob Blake is out of the hospital and in a rehabilitation center, his attorney tells TMJ4 News.


Former Wisconsin police chief to review Jacob Blake shooting [Video]

Former Wisconsin police chief to review Jacob Blake shooting

Wisconsin’s attorney general announced that he has selected a former Madison police chief to serve as an independent consultant for prosecutors weighing whether to file charges against the officer..

Credit: WGN     Duration: 02:51Published
Wisconsin AG says Jacob Blake probe in final stages [Video]

Wisconsin AG says Jacob Blake probe in final stages

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Monday (September 21) that the investigation of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake is in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
Former Madison Police Chief Brought In As Consultant To Investigate Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Former Madison Police Chief Brought In As Consultant To Investigate Jacob Blake Shooting

Former Madison police Chief Noble Wray will be coming on as a consultant to investigate the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha last month.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 13:24Published