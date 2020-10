Fremont Street Experience gives tribute to Eddie Van Halen Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published 1 minute ago Fremont Street Experience gives tribute to Eddie Van Halen Eddie Van Halen passed away from throat cancer and Viva Vision at the Fremont Street Experience helped remembered the legend Tuesday. 0

