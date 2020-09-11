Global  
 

Liz Truss: ‘Very important’ to get UK-EU deal soon

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says it is “very important” to get a UK-EU trade deal “as soon as possible”.

However, she was unable to answer when asked if the 15th October deadline is an “absolutely solid deadline”.

Report by Jonesia.

Liz Truss doesn’t rule out circuit-breaker lockdown [Video]

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss was unable to rule out a circuit-breaker lockdown being introduced in England when asked about tighter restrictions. The international trade secretary said the government wants to avoid any further national lockdown but also make sure they are "following the latest scientific advice".

Liz Truss says the Government is not 'all knowing and all seeing' on coronavirus [Video]

Trade Secretary Liz Truss tells BBC Breakfast that the Government are stilllearning about the virus. "I'm not pretending the government is all knowingand all seeing", she says.

Liz Truss hails 'British-shaped' trade deal with Japan [Video]

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has hailed a new "British-shaped" trade deal with Japan. It is the first trade deal the UK has struck since leaving the EU.

Brexit briefing: 85 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Sapna Choudhary blessed with a baby, husband Veer Sahu confirms 'good news' [Video]

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has become a mother. Sapna's husband, singer Veer Sahu confirmed the news during a Facebook live.

Facebook bans all QAnon groups as dangerous [Video]

Facebook on Tuesday classified the QAnon conspiracy theory movement as dangerous and began removing Facebook groups and pages as well as Instagram accounts that hold themselves out as representatives.

UK and Japan agree free trade agreement [Video]

The UK has secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal after signing anagreement with Japan which will boost trade by an estimated £15 billion.

