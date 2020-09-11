Liz Truss: ‘Very important’ to get UK-EU deal soon

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says it is “very important” to get a UK-EU trade deal “as soon as possible”.

However, she was unable to answer when asked if the 15th October deadline is an “absolutely solid deadline”.

Report by Jonesia.

