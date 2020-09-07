Queen returns to Windsor Castle while Philip stays at Sandringham

The Queen was back to business as she carried out her first public engagementoutside of a royal residence since the coronavirus pandemic gripped thenation. The 94-year-old monarch was joined by her grandson the Duke ofCambridge at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at PortonDown near Salisbury, meeting scientists providing vital support in the UK’sresponse to the Covid-19 outbreak. She ventured from HMS Bubble – the nicknamefor her reduced household of staff – for what was her first externalengagement in seven months. The Queen was on good form as she quipped whilesigning the guest book: “Well it proves we’ve been here, doesn’t it?”
Exhibition goes on show at Windsor Castle of Princess Beatrice's weddingoutfit, loaned to her by the Queen for the nuptials in July. It features thetaffeta gown designed by Sir Norman Hartnell in the 1960s as well as a replicabouquet and the Princess' wedding shoes.
The dress worn by Princess Beatrice at her wedding will go on public displayat Windsor Castle later this month. The vintage gown, which was designed bySir Norman Hartnell, was loaned to the bride from her grandmother the Queen.The frock has quite the royal history, having been worn by the monarch manytimes, including at a State dinner in Rome in 1961, at the premiere ofLawrence Of Arabia in 1962 and for the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.
Must credit: RSPCA Seals are enjoying a makeshift sauna at an RSPCA centreafter staff created one from a wallpaper stripper. The device has helped easebreathing problems for seal pups, said Alison Charles, manager at RSPCA EastWinch Wildlife Centre near King’s Lynn in Norfolk. The centre is currentlycaring for 49 common seal pups who will need weeks and possibly months ofspecialist care to help them get strong enough to return to the wild.
A great-great-grandmother spent three months knitting a model hospital calledKnittingale to raise funds for the NHS. Margaret Seaman, 91, used 34 balls ofwool to make the masterpiece at the bungalow she shares with her 72-year-olddaughter Tricia Wilson in Caister-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.
