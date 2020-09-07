Queen returns to Windsor Castle while Philip stays at Sandringham

The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after her stay at Sandringham, whilethe Duke of Edinburgh has remained on the Norfolk estate.

Buckingham Palaceconfirmed the monarch, 94, has arrived at the Berkshire royal residence, whereshe retreated in March for her safety ahead of lockdown.

Philip, 99, has spentmuch of his retirement so far at his cottage Wood Farm in the sanctuary of theSandringham estate.