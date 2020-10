Pope: England a fully supportive squad Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:31s - Published 1 day ago Pope: England a fully supportive squad Nick Pope says supporting each other is 'part of the life of a goalkeeper' as he, Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson continue to battle for the national team's No 1 spot. 0

