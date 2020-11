Iconic 'Dr. No' bikini could fetch $500,000 at auction Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:54s - Published on October 7, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published Iconic 'Dr. No' bikini could fetch $500,000 at auction The ivory colored bikini worn by Ursula Andress in "Dr. No" - the first Bond movie - is up for auction in Los Angeles with an estimated price of up to $500,000. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend