Police say the body of a 24-year-old man was found on the sidewalk in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.



Related videos from verified sources One Person Killed In Lincoln-Lemington Shooting



Pittsburgh Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood that left one person dead on the sidewalk. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest details from.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:36 Published 6 hours ago Man Shot In Dravosburg



Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Dravosburg. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:43 Published 4 days ago Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In Troy Hill



A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Troy Hill Saturday morning, according to Pittsburgh Police. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:13 Published 4 days ago