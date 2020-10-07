Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patriots' Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.comWashington PostESPN



Tweets about this

YouCanFoolMost

AC RT @ideaconnect2: .@ESPNNFL @NFL @Patriots @Chiefs @nflcommish @CNN Stephon Gilmore tests positive for #COVID19. Quarentine all @Chiefs ASA… 53 seconds ago

ideaconnect2

IdeaConnect .@ESPNNFL @NFL @Patriots @Chiefs @nflcommish @CNN Stephon Gilmore tests positive for #COVID19. Quarentine all… https://t.co/1z7dOSbDD3 56 seconds ago

BrockettKevin

Kevin R. Brockett 👾 RT @NBC10Boston: BREAKING: According to reports, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/40ETEM7… 1 minute ago

imadkhan82

Imad Khan RT @AdamSchefter: A morning summary: Two new positive tests in Tennessee, putting Sunday’s Bills-Titans game in jeopardy. Patriots CB Ste… 2 minutes ago

NerdBeantown

Beantown Nerd 🏴‍☠️ RT @SavageBoston: Shame on Roger Goodell for making the Patriots play the Chiefs Monday. 1. You knew Cam Newton tested positive and had c… 3 minutes ago

javelhoff

Javier Gorriti RT @_AndrewCallahan: Why Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore *could* play as soon as Sunday despite recently testing positive for COVID-19 https… 4 minutes ago

6News

WATE 6 On Your Side RT @WATESports: The New England Patriots canceled practice Wednesday after reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested pos… 4 minutes ago

tukembay44

Donovan Castaneda RT @NFL_Memes: Bad news: Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 More bad news: Stephon Gilmore came in close contact with Patrick M… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Patriots star Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Patriots star Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

Patriots star Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:35Published
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Tests Positive For COVID-19

WBZ-TV's Levan Reid joins Breana Pitts on CBSN to discuss Stephon Gilmore's positive COVID-19 test and what it means for the New England Patriots moving forward.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:08Published
Patriots Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19, reports say [Video]

Patriots Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19, reports say

New England Patriots defensive star Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN and the NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:22Published