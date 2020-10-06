Patriots star Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom...

Wutang Sports VIP RT @RonFromLasVegas : #NFL BAD NEWS . @CameronNewton then Bill Murray now Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19 #RONFR … 5 minutes ago

Caroline Stark RT @nytimes : The New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the league’s defensive player of the year in 2019, has tested positi… 1 minute ago

HouseofSports1 RT @TomPelissero : #Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for the coronavirus and the team isn't expected to practice today,… 17 seconds ago