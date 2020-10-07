Global  
 

US brings charges against British suspected IS terrorists

Two British suspected terrorists are facing charges in the US over thebeheading of Western hostages.

The US Justice Department announced the chargesagainst Alexanda Kotey, 36, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 32, both from west London,over their participation in a “brutal hostage-taking scheme that resulted inthe deaths of four American citizens, as well as the deaths of British andJapanese nationals, in Syria”.


