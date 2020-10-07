US brings charges against British suspected IS terrorists

Nicholas Beauchene began working for the US Postal Service in July, 2020. No longer. The DOJ has charged him for dumping 1,875 pieces of mail, including ballots, in two dumpsters in North Arlington and West Orange, New Jersey. CNN reports postal investigators believe the 26-year-old dumped the mail on two different days, from two different mail routes. The North Arlington dumpster contained 98 general election ballots; the West Orange dumpster had one general election ballot.
[NFA] Purdue Pharma, the OxyContin maker controlled by members of the wealthy Sackler family, is nearing an agreement to plead guilty to criminal charges as part of a broader deal to resolve U.S. Justice Department probes into its alleged role in fueling the nation’s opioid crisis, several sources told Reuters exclusively. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
A joint operation between Transport for London's enforcement officers andBritish Transport Police takes place on London's Tube network at King's CrossSt Pancras. Officers ensure that people are complying with the law and wearingface coverings. They issue a fine of £200 to one passenger who was not wearinga covering and engage in a conversation with another. Interviews with Directorof Compliance, Policing Operations and Security for TfL Siwan Hayward andSuperintendent Lisa Garrett.
British Airways’ final two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have departed fromthe airport on their final flight. The jumbo jets left the west London airportshortly after 8.35am on Thursday, as more than 18,000 people watched alivestream of the event on Facebook.
The Met Police have released footage of an illegal rave that took place in aderelict East London pub. The organisers were handed a £10,000 fine. Shortlyafter 9.30am on Sunday, 4 October on Wythes Road.
