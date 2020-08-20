Kamala Harris Could Be First Female VP Of Color

Al Drago/Getty Images The debate between US Vice President Mike Pence and Sen.

Kamala Harris is Wednesday night.

If elected, Harris would be the first woman and the first woman of color to serve as vice president.

Because she represents multiple firsts, there's meaningful pressure on Harris to succeed — and there's been heightened scrutiny of her performance during the campaign.

An earlier version of this story ran in the Gender at Work newsletter.