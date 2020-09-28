'SNL' Audience Members Paid to Attend Live Show | THR News
'Saturday Night Live' audience members were paid to attend last weekend's live show, according to a report in The New York Times on Saturday.
Alec Baldwin defends portraying Trump on Saturday Night Live following backlashAlec Baldwin has defended playing Donald Trump during the season premiere of Saturday Night Live while the U.S. president battled coronavirus in hospital.
'SNL' Recap: Chris Rock Criticizes Trump Administration, Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin Go Head to Head | THR NewsChris Rock hosted the 46th season premiere of NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' on Oct 3, which was performed in front of a live but limited studio audience.
Here's How 'SNL' Is Handling the COVID-19-Era Live Audience | THR NewsThe 46th season of 'Saturday Night Live' premieres this week — and the show will be performed in front of a live audience once again.