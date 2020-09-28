'SNL' Audience Members Paid to Attend Live Show | THR News

Global  
 

'Saturday Night Live' audience members were paid to attend last weekend's live show, according to a report in The New York Times on Saturday.


'S.N.L.' Had a Live Audience. It Went Home With Paychecks.

Reopening guidelines implemented by the state of New York prohibit the public from attending live...
