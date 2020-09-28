'SNL' Audience Members Paid to Attend Live Show | THR News

Rabbi Jake ✡️🇺🇸🇮🇱 U of A BearDown RT @MarshaCollier: Saturday Night Live Skirted New York #COVID_19 Regulations by Paying Its Audience Members to Attend 🤑 Each attendee was… 3 hours ago

Marsha Collier Saturday Night Live Skirted New York #COVID_19 Regulations by Paying Its Audience Members to Attend 🤑 Each attende… https://t.co/9gn7kUAAHd 3 hours ago

P A⚡️C A L RT @Complex: #SNL paid its audience members to attend their season premiere. https://t.co/ycsoH4t89P 3 hours ago

IJR "We had no idea we would be paid before we were handed checks." https://t.co/x5E807H8Mh 3 hours ago

Gary I think churches should do the same thing! Saturday Night Live Paid Audience Members to Attend the Season Premiere… https://t.co/u63EfpRZuM 3 hours ago

Linda H Donaldson RT @ditzkoff: Members of the studio audience at Saturday Night Live were paid to attend the show this weekend. That's because of new corona… 4 hours ago

Biff the Wonder Dog Saturday Night Live PAID audience members $150 to attend the premiere in order to meet state requirements for only… https://t.co/XBikLewYZJ 5 hours ago