New Jersey Postal Service Worker Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Mail, Including Election Ballots CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:06s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:06s - Published New Jersey Postal Service Worker Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Mail, Including Election Ballots A New Jersey postal worker is accused of dumping nearly 2,000 pieces of mail, including ballots and political flyers for the upcoming election. CBS2's Christina Fan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources New Jersey postal worker dumped 1,800+ pieces of mail, including election ballots A New Jersey postal worker is accused of dumping more than 1,800 pieces of mail, including general...

FOXNews.com - Published 4 hours ago