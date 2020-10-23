Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Postal service worker... accused of tossing dozens of absentee ballots in a dumpster in louisville has been charged.

L3: election 2020 white former postal worker charged louisville prosecutors say 30-year-old deshawn bojgere was charged with delay or destruction of mail.

Ivestigators says bojgere told postal service special agents that he was responsible for discarding the mail.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

The absentee ballots were recovered.

